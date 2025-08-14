EDINBURGH 2025: Review: THE UNCRACKABLE CASE, Pleasance Courtyard, Pleasance Two

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Front Room Productions and Lawrence Batley Theatre present The Uncrackable Case, a courtroom drama which reimagines fairy tale characters in a tabloid-fuelled whodunnit. Humpty Dumpty has fallen from the Death Wall, and Jill is accused of egg-icide in a trial which grips a nation eager for scandal.

The set, with its striking modern graphics and the bold words “Brat Judge” emblazoned, establishes a stylish and satirical tone. Presiding over proceedings is the Fairy Judge Mother, with Red as the fierce Prosecutor and a redeemed convict Mr B. B. Wolf delivering a silky southern drawl as the Defense barrister. Jill, suspected of murder, born of jealousy and ambition to protect her 'Nestflix' documentary ‘Who Do I Think I Am?’, refuses to reveal her alibi, while her fame-hungry brother Jack delights in stealing scenes.

The production fizzes with playful world-building, from animal-based media spoofs such as “Nestflix” and “Chik Tok” to the police force made up of the three little pigs. Goldilocks, channeling Britney Spears, dazzles in vox pops and trademark splits. Humpty’s mother Blanche, once part of the singing trio The Chickettes, sports glorious yellow glove headdresses in a Crocodile Club flashback, while the Old Woman who lives in a Shoe testifies with her floral apron wearing neighbourhood watch supporters, before being discredited as a conspiracy theorist.

Comic highlights included the jittery Hare, contrasted with the languid Tortoise, a sentimental chicken-love ballad from the King, and an impassioned closing-speeches rap between Red and B.B. Wolf. The all-female cast of four consisted of Emily Spowage, Riana Duce, Claire O’Connor and Purvi Parmar, all of which are powerhouse multi-rollers, who deliver superb vocals, sharp comedic timing and boundless energy.

Balancing gossip, scandal, motive and opportunity, this is a clever and well paced performance which sparkles with invention. While its tone may sit awkwardly between family and adult audiences, the sheer talent, wit and commitment on display makes The Uncrackable Case an egg-cellent hour of entertainment.

The Uncrackable Case runs at Pleasance Courtyard, Pleasance Two until 25 August at 13:30-14:40 (70 minutes).

