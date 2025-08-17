EDINBURGH 2025: Review: THE FIT PRINCE, Pleasance Courtyard

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

With a title too long to fit into our article format, The Fit Prince (who gets switched on the square in the frosty castle the night before (insert public holiday here)) is the latest show from Awkward Productions.

The King of Swedonia is dead and law states that his son Elian (Linus Karp) must marry before Midsummer or the family will lose the crown forever. NYC baker Aaron Butcher (Joseph Martin) travels to Swedonia following his recent heartbreak with a vision of baking the royal wedding cake.

A chance encounter leads to Elian meeting Aaron and the two mixing up mobile phones and having to meet to switch them back. The Fit Prince is a perfectly executed piece of theatre that doesn’t drop pace for a second. The script is spectacular, there’s the most stunning pop concert sequence and puppets are also used with great effect.

If you’re a fan of pop culture, then this is absolutely the show for you. It’s jam-packed with brilliant references and special guest appearances on film. Audience members are given roles and everyone involved was totally committed to the bit, giving the room a real sense of camaraderie.

This particular performance was also a special one as performers Linus Karp and Joseph Martin got married that morning (for real) onstage at the Fringe.

The Fit Prince is a beautiful and hilarious rom-com for the ages and undoubtedly one of the freshest, most original shows you’ll see this Fringe.

