EDINBURGH 2025: Review: STANDING IN THE SHADOWS OF GIANTS, Traverse Theatre

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Standing in the Shadows of Giants is a piece of autobiographical theatre by Lucy Barat. Lucy’s brother Carl is a genuine rockstar as one of the founding members of The Libertines.

This isn’t a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most successful indie bands; it’s Lucy’s story. She landed a place at drama school and was advised the day she graduated to sign on the dole the following day. Meanwhile, her baby brother and his friend Pete formed a band that seemed to gain overnight success.

Lucy was waitressing (badly) and failing to land auditions while The Libertines just went from strength to strength. Standing in the Shadows of Giants is a story about the parallels of how women are treated compared to men in the arts. Her brother’s party lifestyle is celebrated, whereas she’s told she has a problem.

Directed by Bryony Shanahan, this is a careful retelling of a woman’s experience of that early 00s rock and roll lifestyle. Barat is a confident and compelling storyteller but the narrative can be a little repetitive in places. There are some great musical interludes but they are few and far between which is a bit disappointing. Overall, this is an interesting look at the double standards for men and women in that environment.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...