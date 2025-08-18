EDINBURGH 2025: Review: SIGNOR BAFFO, Assembly Rooms, Bijou

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

There is nothing quite like the delicious mix of chaos and charm that Josh Burton brings to his gleeful children’s show Signor Baffo. In this riotous kitchen, the audience finds themselves whisked into the clattering, splattering world of a hapless head of washing up who has somehow been left in charge while the formidable Signor Figaro is off sick. From the very first moment, it is clear that nothing will run smoothly, which is precisely what makes the show so irresistible.

Burton’s creation is a masterclass in clowning. His Signor Baffo blunders from one misunderstanding to the next, confidently wielding a rolling pin which he insists is simply called “wood” and producing a pair of scissors only to declare they are in Edinburgh solely for the Fringe. He is midway through a serious “whisk assessment” one moment, then answering the telephone with a tomato the next, always with a twinkle of mischief.

The audience participation is pitched perfectly for the 3+ crowd, with plenty of film regulars for parents to enjoy too. When a young audience member shouts out that Baffo should transform into popcorn, Burton’s improvised metamorphosis from kernel to fully popped performer is both hilarious and impressively quick-thinking. His knack for physical comedy, exaggerated pratfalls, wide-eyed realisations and comic stillness, keeps the energy bouncing.

Musical moments are another highlight, especially a cheeky reworking of “Hey Mambo” into the showstopping “Hey Baffo”. Here Burton’s warmth and charisma shine, pulling the audience into a shared moment of silly celebration. A list of kitchen tasks involves child participation which is gently and sweetly managed, from Carlotta the chicken to making pancakes. This is theatre which makes children howl with laughter and adults grin like they are six years old again.

It is rare to find a performer who can balance genuine improvisational skill with such a deep understanding of what makes children laugh. Signor Baffo is a delight from start to finish, a perfectly seasoned serving of slapstick, silliness and sheer joy.

Signor Baffo, ran at Bijou at Assembly Rooms until 17 August 2025 at 11:05-12:00.

