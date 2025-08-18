EDINBURGH 2025: Review: SHE'S BEHIND YOU, Traverse Theatre

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Scottish comedy legend Johnny McKnight examines the panto dame through an inventive new lens in She’s Behind You. Drawing on his experience writing more than 30 pantos and playing 18 dames, McKnight unpacks the role through a lively mesh of songs, stand-up, dance, and audience participation.

There’s plenty of wit here, and the show reveals some surprisingly thought-provoking insights: cultural appropriation in pantos, the beauty standards imposed on dames, the place of women in comedy, and the changing reception of same-sex couples on stage. At its strongest, She’s Behind You places humour alongside reflection, causing us to question the social implications behind pantomimes.

However, the piece is undeniably niche. Scottish audiences steeped in pantomime traditions will definitely get more from it - international Fringe-goers less familiar with the etiquette and conventions of pantomimes may find it esoteric.

It’s heartfelt and engaging, though feels long. Some sections drift off course, and some gags venture into gimmickry. McKnight’s reflection on consent in pantos, for instance, is fascinating—but loses impact when undercut by him rubbing his buttocks against audience members.

Nevertheless, McKnight’s energy and intelligence keep the show amusing. For those who know and love panto, this is both a celebration and a critique. For those outside that world, it’s an educational peek behind the curtain of one of Scotland’s most beloved traditions.

She's Behind You is at the Traverse until 24 August

Photo Credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...