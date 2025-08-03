EDINBURGH 2025: Review: SHAME SHOW, Pleasance Courtyard

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Shame Show is the latest piece of theatre from Colm McCready and Fergus Wachala-Kelly. Adam (Kelly) and Stevie (McCready) are stuck inside as a storm batters Northern Ireland. They’re living in a home they inherited from Adam’s aunt and haven’t had the time to decorate yet.

With the television on the blink due to the storm, the pair create classic tv programmes from their youth- with a queer twist. We’re treated to snippets from the likes of The Weakest Twink, Relogaytion Relogaytion Relogaytion and Top of the Poppers. These little sketches are so clever and well thought out and there’s a surprising amount of content about Andrew Lloyd Webber talent search shows.

Adam and Stevie are avoiding having an argument and the techniques they employ to distract themselves aren’t enough. It’s not entirely clear what the issues are initially but some very clever writing is deployed to gradually reveal the source of the resentment.

Stevie has known who he was since he was 13 years old whereas it took Adam a bit longer to come out and he’s still not fully comfortable with himself. When Stevie is listing all of the iconic queer tv shows of the 2000s (Remember Sugar Rush?!) Adam admits he hasn’t seen them as he was uncomfortable seeing representation. They discuss the culture of homophobia in Northern Ireland and how it has affected them. There is some serious reflection and social commentary and it is brilliantly balanced with the humour of the writing.

If you love pop culture, queer stories or are just a fan of pure joy- Shame Show is the piece of theatre for you. These two performers are just a delight to watch and they work together beautifully. Shame Show is an absolute must-see at the festival thanks to its wonderful witty writing, stellar performances and its great big proud heart.

