EDINBURGH 2025: Review: RIFT, Traverse Theatre

It’s four years into his brother’s incarceration before a young man (Blake Stadnik) goes to visit him in prison. Convicted of murder, his sibling (played by Matt Monaco) has been attacked by other inmates leaving him with a titanium jaw. Rift takes place on several visits across a life sentence.

Rift comes to the Traverse Theatre direct from a North American sell-out run. It is written by Gabriel Jason Dean and directed by Ari Laura Kreith. The setting is stark as it reflects the visitor's room in a maximum security facility.

The brother on the inside expresses his frustration that his brother hasn’t hired him a lawyer to get him out of prison. It would appear that the brother on the outside is having his doubts about his innocence. Feeling betrayed by his own blood, the incarcerated brother turns to white supremacy for a sense of family. Taking off his jumpsuit to reveal his ‘white power’ tattoos- they are jarring to see. He speaks of this new brotherhood that has embraced him and his liberal college lecturer sibling is horrified by his views.

What is unsettling about Rift is how likable Matt Monaco is. He has confessed to abhorrent views and actions but he is eloquent and occasionally witty. His brother clearly has some kind of love for him despite the things he has said and done. Blake Stadnik is excellent as the brother on the outside, who is trying to make something of his life.

The pair have shared trauma from their similar upbringings- they have the same father but different mothers. As more is revealed about their past, Rift examines how generational trauma can affect people in different ways.

Gabriel Jason Dean’s writing is sharp and unpredictable. It disarms with playful humour, then hits hard. Rift is a tense watch with wonderful performances that will leave you conflicted.

