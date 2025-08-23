EDINBURGH 2025: Review: OHIO, Assembly

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Ohio is a new piece of theatre written and performed by Abigail and Shaun Bengson and produced by Francesca Moody. Having already secured a run at the Young Vic before the Fringe even started, this is definitely a hot ticket of the festival.

Ohio is a gentle folk-led narrative through their relationship with faith. Neither has much connection with religion anymore, but they turn to what they learned as children to comfort their young son who asks what happens when we die.

This piece serves as an introduction to The Bengsons, who have had much success in the US. They speak about their neurodiversity and Shaun’s degenerative hearing loss. There’s an interesting moment where they play with sound frequency, allowing us to hear what his tinnitus sounds like. It’s also musically impressive as sounds are looped and built into soothing ballads.

The pair examine their personal experiences with religion and how that has shaped them today. It’s a personal piece as they work through the beginnings of their relationship and the birth of their son.

It’s an experimental piece that might not be to everyone's taste. There’s a lot to like about Ohio, but it runs a little bit long and the narrative feels a bit more like style over substance.

Photo credit: Mihaela Bodovic

