EDINBURGH 2025: Review: MURDER AT THE SPEAKEASY II, The Royal Scots Club

Prohibition is in full swing but you're invited to flout the rules at The Snapper…if you have the password, that is. A wholly immersive murder mystery from interactive theatre company Not Cricket Productions, Murder at The Speakeasy II, is a fun and family-friendly adventure.

The year is 1927. Illegal US speakeasy run by the British Fisher sisters may be underground but it is hopping with entertainment and drink. A variety act has arrived from the home country, but the ingenue has gotten some rotten (and questionable) reviews. When the troupe’s manager turns up dead in the dressing room, will the party people discover whodunnit?

The team behind The Snapper are excellent improvisers, roaming around the various areas of the event. No place is off limits for some dramatic intrigue whether that’s the snug bar, the main room, the hallway or even the toilets! Audience members approach the different personas, or indeed suspects, and can pry for clues or context. Such fun!



The space is too modern to be fully immersed but the evening is great fun, even if you don’t guess the culprit in the end. This company is well-prepped to deliver an engaging and entertaining night for many ages; there were children and adults alike milling about and inspecting clues and commiserating with their fellow tablemates.

Put future Not Cricket Speakeasies firmly on your radar for next year!



