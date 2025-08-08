EDINBURGH 2025: Review: MONSKI MOUSE BABY CABARET, Palais Du Variété, Assembly George Square Gardens

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Puppets and sparkles, sing-a-longs and a wee dance, Monski Mouse Baby Cabaret is fun for the whole family - the ultimate baby friendly event at the Edinburgh Fringe. In the gorgeous Palais du Variété at Assembly George Square Gardens both you and your little one will be dazzled by the Spiegeltent and the wide open space inside to sit and cuddle or dance and sing with glee.

This hour of fun is the perfect way to introduce your wee one to the wonders of the festival. The toddler in tow for this review started off unsure and shy and within a song or two grew confident and excited, twirling, clapping, being a sleepy bunny and doing a little wiggle. Endless joy!

Expect family favourites like "The Wheels on the Bus", "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star", "Zoom Zoom Zoom" and "If You’re Happy and You Know It". You’ll marvel and the magic your little one is experiencing and your little one will be thinking, “Another BANGER! What a tune!”

With a 10am start and running at 50 minutes this cutesy cabaret is the ideal start to your family day out. It’s genuinely one of the most memorable and heart-warming experiences; everyone with little ones should mark this a must for August in Edinburgh.



Monski Mouse Baby Cabaret is at Palais Du Variété, Assembly George Square Gardens until 15 August (not 9-10)

