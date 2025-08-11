EDINBURGH 2025: Review: LUCY PEARMAN: LUNARTIC, CabVol 1 At Monkey Barrel Comedy

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Alternative, kooky character comedy great Lucy Pearman (BBC Three’s Please Help, BBC’s The Mind of Herbert Clunkerdunk, BBC2’s Mister Winner) is back with her first Edinburgh Fringe hour since 2019’s Baggage.

The Moon has popped down to Cabaret Voltaire to dazzle some earth-dwellers before her counterpart pulls an angry eclipse on this aspiring star. In Lunartic, Pearman’s signature Northern whisper voice is as hilarious as ever as the Moon, taking calls from angry Sun who is not happy about this daytime appearance. These calls won’t stop this celestial body from her big dreams and striving for connection with her nightly audience.



Inventive and endlessly fun, propmaster Pearman delights and surprises the audience with items that take on larger than life roles, including a homemade telescope, alien pasties, dishes, a battery-operated plush dog and a shiny suitcase containing all manner of gags.

This one has some of the sweetest and most charming audience interaction you’re likely to see at the festival, with audio and visual jokes that are punny, clever and downright DIY-onderful. Pearman has a clear command of the room, able to mould and play with the energy like clay. The audience eats it up; they’re all putty in her clowning hands, their troubles thousands of miles away for this funny and friendly hour with the Moon.

Whether she serves up the silly as a potato, a suitcase or a moon, it wouldn’t be a great Fringe without Lucy doing something unusual and unexpected.

Lucy Pearman: Lunartic is at CabVol 1 At Monkey Barrel Comedy until 24 August

Photo Credit: Dylan Woodley

