EDINBURGH 2025: Review: KRYSTAL EVANS- A STAR IS BURNT, Monkey Barrel

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Krystal Evans is an Edinburgh-based comedian, originally from Washington State. If you missed her show The Hottest Girl at Burn Camp last year, there’s a handy recap at the start.

After a chaotic childhood where her house burned down and a few months later her mother got them into a near-fatal car accident, Krystal started working in hospitality. This show is about her move from hospitality to standup comedy with plenty of fun anecdotes (and some references to A Star Is Born).

A real highlight of the show is the stories she tells about working in a private members' club in New York. Its unpredictable and shocking and her ironic delivery makes it all the funnier.

Having worked in hospitality in the US and UK she compares attitudes of the overly positive Americans and the not-so-optimistic Brits. It’s a lighter show than last year but there’s a sneak peek into what might be in store for Fringe 2026.

A Star Is Burnt is a well-crafted hour of comedy from a hugely likable act.

Reader Reviews

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...