EDINBURGH 2025: Review: JOHNNY WHITE REALLY-REALLY: AM/PM, Monkey Barrel Comedy (Hive 2)

Unusual comedian Johnny White Really Really is back at the Edinburgh Fringe with new show am/pm. Those who enjoyed his last Fringe hour Catland (2023) will be happy to know that this is another pensive, curiously clever set of offbeat comedy from the entirely original and multi-faceted writer, composer and performer.

His soothing voice lilts through his signature monologuing, dreamlike both in sound and content. There’s no stand up quite like Johnny, his work more a deadpan, soft staged reading than a slew of gags or a linear comedic story. In part, am/pm takes us through a snapshot of life in the shoes of a receptionist and their various day dreams and inner thoughts, but there is a constant, gentle and farcical thread of commentary running alongside all of his vignettes which sends up routine and grasps at the fantastical hiding in the mundane.

On a Youtube video of his Channel 4 comedy Desert Island user @oldthingsforsmartpeople9852 calls Johnny’s work “human and funny and weird”, and that’s pretty darn accurate. Sitting in his audience is akin to reading a richly descriptive story where every paragraph takes a completely unexpected and imaginative turn.

Johnny White Really Really is at Monkey Barrel Comedy (Hive 2) until 24 August





