EDINBURGH 2025: Review: JACK TRAYNOR: BEFORE I FORGET, Pleasance

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jack Traynor: Before I Forget is a stand-up show about the dementia that runs in Traynor’s family. Trayor was selected as the recipient of a funded Fringe run by Blackfriars Comedy Club and Brass Tacks Comedy which has enabled the comedian to perform at the festival.

His stage manner is relaxed and he’s comfortable chatting to the audience throughout the show giving this quite an intimate feel. The show switches between a solid narrative about his fondness for his Granda and how dementia has affected their family and some general observations. It’s a super chill hour but it does have a lot of heart.

One of the issues highlighted is the tendency for people with dementia to go wandering in the middle of the night. Not a traditionally funny topic but this story is told with warmth and wit and it never takes the piss.

It's also worth mentioning how much fun Traynor seems to be having onstage. Having honed his craft on the club scene, he has the perfect blend of storytelling and interaction.

Jack Traynor: Before I Forget is a strong hour from a rising Scottish talent.

Reader Reviews

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...