EDINBURGH 2025: Review: HOW TO WIN AGAINST HISTORY, Underbelly

How To Win Against History is a new musical that tells the true story of Henry Cyril Paget. Paget was one of the country’s wealthiest men but he died penniless after spending all his money producing theatre and living an extravagant life.

Paget’s family tried to obliterate all mention of him but 150 years after his birth, this production is here to pay tribute to this fabulous man. The songs are brilliant, the cast are fantastic and the costumes are something Paget himself would be proud of.

The script is also very clever and there’s a lot of brilliant references snuck in there. The intimate setting of the purple cow feels like a very special place to see this big, bold new musical.

It’s also worth mentioning that the show experienced a show stop during this performance. There was a technical issue with the piano but it was dealt with swiftly and the cast and crew got the show going again as quickly as possible.

How To Win Against History is an exciting new musical with a fascinating story.

