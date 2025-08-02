EDINBURGH 2025: Review: HANNAH MORTON: CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH, Gilded Balloon

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Hannah Morton is a comedian and actor who also works as a professional children's entertainer at parties. Her debut Fringe show takes place at Lachlan-Thomas' fifth birthday party where she's fighting through a hangover in order to deliver on his special day.

Hannah's party persona "Hannah Banana" is relentlessly enthusiastic and upbeat. There's the promise of prizes to be won and some stellar age-appropriate jokes for a child's party.

Outside of her alter ego, things aren't quite so peppy. Hannah is having a bit of an existential crisis. She's brilliant at her job and its given her a lot of transferable skills but it doesn't seem to be getting her any closer to where she wants to be as an actor and comedian. It's a sincere and heartfelt hour and every time the material gets brutally honest, she expertly breaks the tension with a switch back to party mode. It's brilliantly paced and great fun.

Cha Cha Real Smooth is a fantastic debut from a skilled comedian.

