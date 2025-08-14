EDINBURGH 2025: Review: GUYS SING DOLLS, Studio At Paradise In Augustines

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An amazing show all round, Guys Sing Dolls, a cabaret style concert, was expertly executed. Four incredible voices blended in perfect harmonies through a selection of well-loved musical theatre songs. There is no plot per se, but the comedic timing with which the singers wove the pieces together kept the audience on their toes.

It borders on a stand-up comedy routine, with self-deprecating humour and the professional ability to take any issue in stride, yet is contrasted with enough beautifully acted emotional moments that it never felt predictable. Each of them does a great job, equally talented alone or supporting one another, not to mention the fantastic lighting and sound team who give the singers the opportunity to quite literally shine.

It's a little rough around the edges, but the skill of the singers shines such that slip-ups hardly mattered. There is a definite impression of singing for the love of it, tapping into the innate human desire for self-expression, and an appreciation for the cultural impact of musical theatre.

I would highly recommend this show for musical lovers (they even appreciated their accompanist!), though sadly there are only a few shows available. Catch them on the 23 as a last hurrah for this year’s fringe.

Guys Sing Dolls is at Studio At Paradise In Augustines on 14 and 23 August

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...