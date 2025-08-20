EDINBURGH 2025: Review: LUCY CHURCHILL: BIG B**BS LONG LEGS, Greenside At George Street

Original songs, high kicks and a whole load of rambling.
This whirlwind show absolutely flies by in the time we wish it took to learn to love ourselves. Blending a variety of original songs with comedic rants, this sermon on self-love is halfway between standup and a musical. It's hilariously ironic and relatable, highlighting the conflicting messages about defining self-worth, and the unpredicatable nature of the show reflects society; when is a suggestion a joke? When is it a threat?
Understandably nervous on her opening night, the singer pushed her voice a little too far at times, and seemed unwilling to let poignant moments hang in the air for too long. In a non-stop show, both she and the audience could use more breathing space. Songs also repeated sentiments that had just been explored in a monologue, leading to a slightly repetitive feel, but the melodies and messages were great.
Far from the degrading dumb blonde stereotype, this lovechild of Barbie and Alexis Rose is clearly an intelligent modern woman and a great role model. This show is ideal for a group of friends to go and celebrate womanhood, or for a hen do to get fired up and ready for a night out.
Lucy Churchill: Big B**bs Long Legs is at Greenside At George Street until 23 August
