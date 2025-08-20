EDINBURGH 2025: Review: LUCY CHURCHILL: BIG B**BS LONG LEGS, Greenside At George Street

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This whirlwind show absolutely flies by in the time we wish it took to learn to love ourselves. Blending a variety of original songs with comedic rants, this sermon on self-love is halfway between standup and a musical. It's hilariously ironic and relatable, highlighting the conflicting messages about defining self-worth, and the unpredicatable nature of the show reflects society; when is a suggestion a joke? When is it a threat?

Understandably nervous on her opening night, the singer pushed her voice a little too far at times, and seemed unwilling to let poignant moments hang in the air for too long. In a non-stop show, both she and the audience could use more breathing space. Songs also repeated sentiments that had just been explored in a monologue, leading to a slightly repetitive feel, but the melodies and messages were great.

Far from the degrading dumb blonde stereotype, this lovechild of Barbie and Alexis Rose is clearly an intelligent modern woman and a great role model. This show is ideal for a group of friends to go and celebrate womanhood, or for a hen do to get fired up and ready for a night out.

Lucy Churchill: Big B**bs Long Legs is at Greenside At George Street until 23 August

Reader Reviews

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...