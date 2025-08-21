EDINBURGH 2025: Review: ROBYN REYNOLDS: WHAT DOESN'T KILL YOU, Snug Bar At Assembly Roxy

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

In a perfectly paced show featuring musical numbers and smooth crowd work, Robyn Reynolds details the ups and downs of her life – or rather, brings out the silver lining in the downs. A sunny disposition and riotous humour, light and dark and everything in between, this talented comedian gets her audience laughing at even the toughest subjects.

Between family trials, chronic illness, and adapting to life on the other side of the world, it’s amazing she found time to breathe, let alone discover a knack for spontaneous quips or groan-worthy puns.

Fear not anyone sitting in the front row, the audience participation is masterful but not excessive, and though she could make an empty chair funny, interactions feel fresh and genuine. Nothing about the show is awkwardly over-rehearsed, her songs are ridiculously funny and sung beautifully, and she has a clear grasp of physical comedy which makes a surprising amount of difference. I would thoroughly recommend this for millennials and anyone who grew up reading nonsense in women’s magazines, a fantastic fringe debut.

Robyn Reynolds: What Doesn't Kill you is at Snug Bar At Assembly Roxy until 24 August

