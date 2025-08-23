EDINBURGH 2025: Review: GOD IS DEAD AND I KILLED HIM, Pleasance Courtyard

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

God Is Dead and I Killed Him is a new piece of theatre written and performed by Callum Patrick Hughes and co-directed by Roann Hassani McCloskey and David Shopland. This is Hughes’ third consecutive year at the Pleasance after performing Thirst and How Can I Help You to great acclaim.

Starting off with how his parents met, leading to his own miraculous existence, he manages to hook the audience in straight away. His father is a cynical Scottish man and his mother an optimistic Irish Catholic who tries to see the best in everyone.

By the time he comes along, his parents don’t put much stock in organised religion. So what’s the most rebellious thing Callum can do to rebel against his liberal parents? Find Jesus.

Hughes is a captivating storyteller who has the audience in the palm of his hand throughout the performance. He blends the narrative with gentle folk melodies as he examines his own relationship with spirituality, physics, and ghosts.

Callum Patrick Hughes is a pleasure to spend time with, and his heartfelt piece definitely resonated with the audience.

