EDINBURGH 2025: Review: FLY, YOU FOOLS!: RECENT CUTBACKS, Pleasance Courtyard, Pleasance Beyond

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Recent Cutbacks deliver a gloriously inventive UK premiere of Fly, You Fools! which transforms an epic fantasy film into a joyous, lo fi theatrical romp. With three fierce actors and a Foley artist, the company recreates a shot for shot parody, which captures both the grandeur and the absurdity of the source material, while forging its own comedic identity.

The premise is simple yet brilliantly executed. Each scene is brought to life through sharp physical theatre, rapid character changes and an ever surprising array of sound effects, which are created live in full view of the audience. The Foley work, which transforms everyday objects into swords, storms and mythical beasts, is a constant delight and becomes a show in itself.

The ensemble’s energy is relentless. Sweeping cinematic moments are undercut with perfectly timed humour, from exaggerated slow motion battles to wry commentary, which skewers the genre’s most earnest clichés. The three performers display remarkable versatility, shifting between heroes, villains and fantastical creatures with precision and wit, while the Foley artist anchors the action with impeccable timing.

The parody succeeds because it is rooted in genuine affection for the source material. The physical comedy is matched by an attention to detail which rewards fans, with sly nods to iconic lines and playful riffs on well worn fantasy tropes. Even those unfamiliar with the original will be swept along by the warm rapport between cast and audience and the sheer inventiveness of the staging.

The creativity and commitment is both awe inspiring and brilliantly identifiable. Fly You Fools proves that with imagination, skill and mischief, a small ensemble can conjure a world as epic as any blockbuster. This is theatre which revels in the joy of storytelling.

Fly You Fools by Recent Cutbacks runs at The Pleasance Courtyard, Beyond until 25 August at 15:10 - 16:10.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...