EDINBURGH 2025: Review: FLOAT, Gilded Balloon

Float is a new play written and performed by Indra Wilson and it is directed by Cora Bissett and Niloo-Far Khan.

Float is an autobiographical show that explores the experience of pregnancy loss and the emotions that surround it. As a child, Indra (Indie) was fascinated by a pregnant Barbie with a detachable belly and the idea of being a parent was something of interest.

Dressed in a silver space suit, Indra takes us through their story using the analogy of space exploration. After meeting and falling for a male partner known as “NASA”, Indra discovers what is referred to as “the mission”.

NASA isn’t keen to stick around so its a solo mission ahead for Indie. Some clever writing stops the astronaut/pregnancy comparison from becoming tiresome in this hour-long play.

There’s a content warning for audience participation but it is super gentle- asking for thumbs ups and high fives. There are resources provided in the programme and after the show if anyone is struggling with any of the content surrounding loss.

Indra Wilson is a confident and engaging performer. One of the most effective parts of the piece is the portrayal of the emotions that come after the mission has “failed”. Indie is expected to return to work and study because others have decided that their loss isn’t significant enough for normal life to come to a halt. There are some pretty harrowing statistics about what it takes to qualify for support from some places.

Float is a powerful piece of theatre that explores feelings surrounding grief in a beautiful and impactful way.

