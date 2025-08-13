EDINBURGH 2025: Review: DREAM SPACE, Assembly George Square

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dream Space by Creative Group SSAK is a shimmering piece of theatrical magic, transforming the everyday into the extraordinary through inventive puppetry, music, and movement. From the moment the playful kazoo ensemble opening sets the tone, the production invites audiences of all ages into its surreal island world, where the line between reality and fantasy melts away.

With minimal spoken language, the performers relief on expressive sounds, joyful “wows,” and infectious physicality to tell their story; a choice which kept younger viewers interested whilst encouraging adults to sink into the show’s dreamlike logic. Audience participation was warmly woven into the action, with both children and grown-ups gently coaxed into the adventure. Latecomers are welcomed into the fold without missing a beat.

Visually, the staging was full of whimsical delights: ingenious and intricate miniature puppetry, cloud headdresses, and wave-patterned long gloves which rippled across the stage. A stranded beach inhabitants’ comical attempts to signal for help, by spelling out “SOS” in the sand and plotting treasure-laden escapes held the rooms attention, buoyed by drum beats and rhythmic movement.

The production’s heart lies in its beautiful whale puppets; a delicate baby puppet and a breathtaking large-scale counterpart. Accompanied by soothing whale song music, they brought a calm, ethereal quality which contrasted with the show’s more chaotic, playful scenes, offering moments of genuine wonder.

If there is a drawback, it’s that the performers focused their energy towards the central seating, leaving those on the two sides less engaged in the action and younger children may struggle. However, Dream Space remains an otherworldly treat and a surreal theatre experience which rekindles childhood innocence, sparks creativity, and reminds audiences that the impossible is always within reach.

Dream Space by Creative Group SSAK / Korean Season by GCC & AtoBiz runs at The Crate at Assembly George Square at 13:25-14:15 until 24 August

Reader Reviews

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...