EDINBURGH 2025: Review: DOUGLAS WIDICK: PAPERCLIP, The Penny, Gilded Balloon, Patter House

Douglas Widick’s Paperclip is a witty, genre-bending thrill ride, which imagines a world where the fate of humanity rests in the hands or rather, the wires of Microsoft Word’s long-forgotten writing assistant Clippy. In a perfectly absurd premise which suspects stranger-than-fiction is often the best material for comedy, Clippy has seen a grim AI-driven future and returns through the data streams of time to stop the destruction.

Making his UK debut, Widick presents his high-energy, one-person musical which blends parody, tech satire, and theatrical agility. With a few hilarious wigs, and a surprising amount of dedication, he transforms into a rotating cast of characters across cyberspace, from Ask Jeeves to algorithmic experts. Clippy is both determined and heroic, intent on stopping the AI takeover.

The final musical number is catchy, alongside songs throughout the hour with lyrics covering startup culture, tech trends and our obsessive reliance on gadgets. Widick’s improvisational background shines through in his skillful rapport with the audience, creating two excellent improvised songs off the cuff, relishing spontaneous moments without derailing the plot.

Photo Credit: Reed Kavner

Paperclip occasionally leans into nostalgia and tech in-jokes, but remains accessible, buoyed by Widick’s charisma and a script which balances absurdity with relevance. Underneath the laughs, there’s a deeper warning about AI, progress, and the price of convenience, delivered by the world’s most iconic digital assistant-turned-time-traveling prophet.

Paperclip is a vibrant original show, powered by a singular talent who commands the stage like a glitchy tech bot.

Paperclip runs at The Penny at Gilded Balloon Patter House until 25 August 2025 at 22:20-23:30 (excluding 29 August).

