EDINBURGH 2025: Review: CHLOE PETTS: BIG NATURALS, Pleasance Courtyard

Chloe Petts love of Big Naturals, regales with a bold and brilliantly crafted hour, in which she tackles her favourite body parts, questions her previously entrenched relationship with lad culture and inspects her own evolving identity. Even in a 257 capacity venue on a sold out Tuesday night, she creates an immediate sense of intimacy, inspecting the look of the audience to gauge the feel of the evening atmosphere, winningly using cultural connection and her quick wit to draw us in.

Petts’ rapport skills are notably impressive. She recalls the difference in culture growing up in the 90s and 00s, developing a fascination with Page 3. This passion led to a paper round purely to indulge the viewing habit, a regrettable teenage love of Kasabian, and immersion in lad culture, which she now examines with scrutiny. Her humour shifts easily between the personal and the cultural, moving from the identifying nature of Charlie Dimmock and Ground Force re-runs, to the awkwardness of being mistaken either for a polite young man, or a rude lesbian.

Her family stories are equally vivid. Her mother, a minister, identifies as a rocker and often let her dive into mosh pits at gigs. Her father is her role model for creating solid friendships and expertly staying calm, with superb diffusing tension skills. These familial details give the show a warmth, which offsets its sharper commentary.

Petts shares her love of football, particularly the Lionesses, and raises certain strains of performative allyship. Candid about her own communication struggles in relationships, especially around feelings, she explains her personal work sits in this area. A highlight arises when an audience member heads to the toilet mid set, prompting playful interrogation and an excellent exchange to follow, based on gathering his personal interests and shocking him with the details upon return.

Big Naturals is clever, cheeky and full of introspection, delivered with the ease of a performer who knows exactly how to connect, entertain and leave their audience wanting more.

Chloe Petts: Big Naturals runs at The Pleasance Courtyard, Pleasance Forth until 24 August (not 13)

