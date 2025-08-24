EDINBURGH 2025: Review: BRAVE IRENE, Sanctuary At Paradise In Augustine's

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Irene tumbles through the wintry dark, braving the cold, the night and the wind. She is determined to deliver the gown her mother painstakingly crafted to the waiting duchess (London McKenzie) in time for the grand ball. Her mother, Mrs Bobbin (Kendall Buckley), has fallen ill and brave Irene will save the day with courage and gumption.

The ensemble is tight and well-rehearsed, yet due to the acoustic nature of the performance, the group will need to tend to dynamics a bit finer in order to highlight and clarify the lyrics that carry the story of the songs during the soloist numbers. The score is technically challenging, with complex harmony and surprising melodic phrasing, especially in the songs that introduce Mr. Cool (Ravi Mampara) and The Night (Sabrina Bianco). Each of the members of this troupe are equally welcoming to audiences young and old and have committed, with excellence beyond their years, to bringing their roles to vibrant life.

The performance this review represents was a relaxed performance, and it was lovely to see how confidently and thoughtfully each member of the cast engaged the individual audience members and explained their characters and the experience to come. These performers are all students at Interlochen Arts Academy, a premier boarding school in the US for gifted creatives aged 14-18. These young artists are gifted indeed, and their comportment and professionalism is exemplary regardless of their age, but in context of their experience is duly impressive.

Written by the same author of Shrek (William Steig), Brave Irene is an enchanting tale. Led by Eva Donahey as plucky Irene, the story unfolds with whimsy and charm, proving that even the smallest of people can overcome big obstacles.

Reader Reviews

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...