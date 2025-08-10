EDINBURGH 2025: Review: AYO ADENEKAN: BLACK MEDIOCRITY, Monkey Barrel

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Ayo Adenekan is an Edinburgh comic making his hour-long Edfringe debut at Monkey Barrel.

Adenekan’s parents moved to Scotland in the 90s because they wanted their children to have a good education. He didn’t come out as bisexual until after he left school so “it was just the racism” he had to deal with. As a young black boy in a posh school in Edinburgh, he wanted to stand out. He figured the best way to do this would be to secure a leading role in the school nativity.

Black Mediocrity is a show about trying to stand out for what he deems the ‘right’ reasons. An incident on a lads holiday to Magaluf proved that you shouldn’t have to adjust who you are to try and fit in.

He’s a charismatic and laid back comic with a unique perspective at this festival- actually being from Edinburgh. Adenekan was given a grant by Red Bull that has made his Fringe run possible. While this is a brilliant initiative for acts, it’s pretty horrifying that homegrown talent has been priced out of this festival.

There are some great observations, and it's a consistently funny show. There’s a niggling feeling that Adenekan wanted to spend a bit more time on the more sensitive and vulnerable part of his show but Black Mediocrity makes for an excellent debut hour.

