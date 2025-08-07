 tracking pixel
EDINBURGH 2025: Review: 8 WAYS TO BREAK A GLASS (WITH AN AMERICAN OPERA SINGER), Laughing Horse @Dragonfly

Berlin's beloved opera-singing comedian returns with a combination of opera, musical theatre, comedy, and storytelling.

Aug. 07, 2025
EDINBURGH 2025: Review: 8 WAYS TO BREAK A GLASS (WITH AN AMERICAN OPERA SINGER), Laughing Horse @Dragonfly Image
EDINBURGH 2025: Review: 8 WAYS TO BREAK A GLASS (WITH AN AMERICAN OPERA SINGER), Laughing Horse @Dragonfly ImageGreeted on the door by the very enthusiastic Steph and welcomed into a cosy, intimate venue. 8 Ways To Break A Glass (With An American Opera Singer) could easily be a gathering of old friends – if one of them were prone to bursting into song.

Steph is immensely talented, effortlessly carrying her one-woman show with the energy of someone who truly loves what they do. She blends fast-paced comedy smoothly with a great selection of songs so that it’s hard to know which you’d rather she did (but she never makes you wait too long for either).

Steph uses the metaphor of broken glass as a storytelling aid, taking the audience through the ups and downs of her life. The title is perhaps a bit of a stretch, but the theme works well, and the self-deprecating honesty paints a hilarious and all too relatable picture. Fantastic for young adults, international visitors, or anyone who’s sick of online dating, this show might be dirty but is far from uncomfortable, crass only in its humanity.

It is easy access for opera lovers and newbies alike, and don’t worry, there won’t be any involuntary audience participation. As for her singing ability: she is unquestionably skilled and thoroughly enjoyable to listen to – but be warned, it’s loud in the front row!

8 Ways To Break A Glass (With An American Opera Singer) runs at Laughing Horse @ Dragonfly until 24 August (not 21)



