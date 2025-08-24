EDINBURGH 2025: Review: 1,2,3. SHIT THAT'S MY OCD, Gilded Balloon

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The room is set for an OCD Anonymous meeting. A disembodied voice asks if anyone wants to share and Bibi Couceiro makes her way to the single orange chair on stage.

At the top of the show there’s a disclaimer that there will be mention of PTSD and assault and that it is fine to leave quietly- a few do.

Couceiro is a likeable performer and she engages with audience members as other members of her support group (its very gentle and there’s little to no participation).

Things need to be done in threes. If Bibi touches something in a certain way, she needs to repeat the pattern. It’s clear that this need is all-consuming. There’s a bit about what led to the diagnosis and the treatment she received but it only seems to scratch the surface.

The narrative is told in a way that simulates the OCD pattern thinking, which is clever and works well.

We hear recorded stories from people who submitted them to an OCD forum. They feature trauma and sexual assault and the style of the audio recording reinforces the meeting room feel.

This 50 minute play definitely has potential with its unique way of storytelling that tackles a complex subject in an accessible way.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...