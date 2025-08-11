EDINBURGH 2025: POP OFF, MICHELANGELO, Underbelly

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After a successful 2024 Edfringe debut and a West End run, Pop Off, Michelangelo! returns to Edinburgh.

Written by Dylan MarcAurele, Pop Off takes place during the Italian Renaissance and tells us a different perspective on the artistic rivalry between Leonardo da Vinci (Aidan MacColl) and Michelangelo (Max Eade).

Leonardo lost his mum at a young age and was brought up alongside Michelangelo. The two are best friends and view each other as brothers. When the Vatican starts to call for the execution of homosexuals, they decide to try and communicate with God to convince him that they’re still good Catholics.

The best way to get to God is via the Pope and the boys enroll in art school as they think its the best way to get noticed by the Pope, becoming the best artists of the Renaissance.

Aidan MacColl shines as sensitive Leonardo who can’t help but be himself. Leo wears his heart on his sleeve, whereas Max Eade’s Michelangelo cares too much about what people think. The duo have excellent chemistry together and are a joy to watch. The whole cast are terrific and there are some seriously brilliant vocals.

The music in Pop Off, Michelangelo is fun and fresh. The songs are instant earworms; you’ll be humming them on the way home after just one listen.

Pop Off, Michelangelo is high-energy camp, packed with wit and gloriously filthy- do not miss!