EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE BEATLES WERE A BOYBAND, Gilded Balloon

The Beatles Were A Boyband runs until 27 August

By: Aug. 22, 2023

POPULAR

BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 1 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 2 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TEMPORARILY YOURS, Underbelly Bristo Square Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TEMPORARILY YOURS, Underbelly Bristo Square
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 17 MINUTES, Gilded Balloon Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 17 MINUTES, Gilded Balloon

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE BEATLES WERE A BOYBAND, Gilded Balloon

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE BEATLES WERE A BOYBAND, Gilded Balloon

The Beatles Were A Boyband by F-Bomb Theatre was a 2022 Edinburgh hit and won a Fringe First award. The show has returned for the second half of the 2023 festival.

Violet, Daisy and Heather are flatmates. Heather is a very cynical character and has great disdain for Daisy’s choices to work as a social media influencer/weight loss tea promoter. There are a few arguments about what to watch, Heather thinking she’s above the likes of Twilight and insists that sort of thing is for teenage girls. As her flatmates point out- it was teenage girls who discovered the Beatles. 

News breaks of a young woman that has been murdered and this seems to have a particularly strong effect on Daisy. She takes to her live feed to express her horror about what has happened and loses half of her followers and starts to get nasty and threatening comments. 

One of the remarks in the show as the action centres around the women’s flat is that Gilmore Girls isn’t a proper show, it’s just people talking fast with pop culture references. I’m not sure if this is self-awareness at play here because that’s quite similar to what The Beatles Were A Boyband is. Throwaway comments about Taylor Swift being an artist genius, Love Island, Grey’s Anatomy and is Bridesmaids the greatest comedy of all time? 

Having seen and loved F-bomb’s work before I found this particular show to be a slight disappointment. The writing feels a bit lazy as feminist slogans from memes and protest placards are shoehorned into the script. The subject matter should be hard-hitting but the writing lessens the impact. 

Another subject that is lightly touched on is a disregard for women’s health, male doctors insisting that coil procedures are ‘just uncomfortable’ and dismissing patients' concerns. 

Daisy is determined to make social change and make the streets safer for women but when this has no impact, her flatmates beg her to stop as she’s making them feel unsafe as their home is targeted. 

The Beatles Were A Boyband has the best of intentions in highlighting the need for more action from the government with regard to women's safety but it just doesn't quite have the emotional effect that it should. 




RELATED STORIES

1
The Pleasance Celebrates Midway Point Of Fringe 2023 Photo
The Pleasance Celebrates Midway Point Of Fringe 2023

Week two of the renowned Scotsman Fringe First Awards sees CHOO CHOO! (Or... Have You Ever Thought About ****** **** *****? (Cos I Have)) receiving this prestigious award.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: SID SINGH: TABLE FOR ONE, Main Room, Laughing Horse @ Cabaret Voltaire Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: SID SINGH: TABLE FOR ONE, Main Room, Laughing Horse @ Cabaret Voltaire

Sid Singh, Table For One is a hysterical and uplifting Human Rights informed-comedy, exploring the good which can be done, when embracing a multitude of collective personal skills. Singh is  extremely eloquent, ethical and refined in International Politics, exploring the American Administration with astute conclusions.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BEST IN CLASS, Laughing Horse @ The Three Sisters Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BEST IN CLASS, Laughing Horse @ The Three Sisters

Shows like Best in Class cannot be celebrated enough. Growing up working class just forty minutes away from Scotland’s capital is enough to feel worlds apart; change needs to happen to address the social imbalance at arts festivals like the Fringe and open it up to fresh audiences and performers worldwide. Best in Class is wonderfully funny and a true celebration of working-class comedy in the UK and seeks to do just that.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: IM HAVING DISTRESSING THOUGHTS, TheSpace @ Surgeons Hall Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: I'M HAVING DISTRESSING THOUGHTS, TheSpace @ Surgeons Hall

I’m Having Distressing Thoughts is a spectacularly funny look into the absurdity of the environments those in crisis are expected to navigate to recover, and a message of hope for when the Instagram quotes become downright nauseating.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BUFF, PleasanceEDINBURGH 2023: Review: BUFF, Pleasance
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MARC JENNINGS: AWAY FROM HERE, Monkey BarrelEDINBURGH 2023: Review: MARC JENNINGS: AWAY FROM HERE, Monkey Barrel
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE BEATLES WERE A BOYBAND, Gilded BalloonEDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE BEATLES WERE A BOYBAND, Gilded Balloon
Review: LET'S TALK ABOUT CONSENT, Edinburgh International Book FestivalReview: LET'S TALK ABOUT CONSENT, Edinburgh International Book Festival

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP
Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation Video
Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation
Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade Video
Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Millénniables
theSpaceUK (8/14-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
An Tobar & Mull Theatre (10/11-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Alhambra Theatre (11/11-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
The Rockfield Centre (10/08-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Pavilion Theatre (11/10-11/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Brief Life & Mysterious Death of Boris III, King of Bulgaria
Pleasance Dome (Queen Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Civic House (9/21-9/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pierre Novellie: Why Can't I Just Enjoy Things?
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Schërzo
Pleasance Courtyard (Beyond (8/02-8/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You