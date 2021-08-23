EDINBURGH 2021: BWW Review: TILL LOVE DO US PART, Fringe Player

Filmed live in front of an audience Till Love Do Us Part is an on-demand digital show that stars Lorna Fitzgerald and Liam Oko as Jennifer and Simon.

The play opens with their first date and we watch the relationship develop. Simon is a straight-laced lawyer who is seen as stable and dependable. We see the landmark moments in their relationship as they first say they love each other, move in together and then get married.

It's all going so well for Jen and Simon until it isn't. There is a trigger warning on the show for pregnancy loss and the story is dealt with sensitively throughout. This is a play that questions what if things don't quite go to plan and focuses on the realities of the impact fertility problems can have on long term relationships.

One part where I particularly enjoyed the live audience was during an unexpected plot twist where you heard people audibly gasp. Written by Kirsty Halliday, Till Love Do Us Part is a well-written drama with likeable and relatable characters.

Till Love Do Us Part is available on demand through Fringe Player.