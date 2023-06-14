Dark Comic Theatre CLOWN SEX is Coming to Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August

Offie Nominated new writing 'Clown Sex' written and performed by Natasha Sutton Williams is making its way to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023.

Experience the twisted, tantalising world of Gary Strange: a cheery inhabitant of the London sewers who is hungry for human connection and eavesdrops on his neighbours' carnal desires. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you might even gag at theatre show 'Clown Sex.'

Clown Sex unpacks social and sexual taboos in a hilarious triptych of unexpected tales that will entertain, provoke and titillate in equal measure. Gary Strange has moved into the London sewers due to the cost-of-living crisis. One benefit of living in London's innards is that Gary can listen to his high-rise neighbours through drainpipes and plugholes, overhearing stories of bad sex, sad sex and even clown sex. He recounts a day in the life of a failed teacher and party animal, a journalist's enlightening sexual encounter with a feline friend, and Gary's personal experience of getting jiggy with a kink-positive clown. From garlic flavoured nipples to cat cunnilingus, it's funny, grotesque and surprisingly relatable.

Writer and actor Natasha Sutton Williams is an award-winning queer and disabled artist. Her anarchic one-woman show shines a spotlight on human fragility, illuminating the joys and sorrows of giving in to our innermost desires in a society which judges sexual nonconformity. Her deviant yet endearing characters all have one thing in common: they will do almost anything to combat loneliness.

Clown Sex is a rollercoaster ride of physical theatre, comedy and performance art that bounces from hilarity to tragedy and back again. Natasha gives an unflinching account of the complex ways we define ourselves through our sexual encounters. Dark, disturbing themes reveal surprisingly charming moments that are delivered with a cheeky sense of humour. It's a genuinely rare show that sparks cerebral, visceral and emotional reactions, and throws audiences out of their comfortable reverie.

Criterion Theatre's New Writing graduate Natasha is fast becoming an in-demand writer, actor and composer. She is Associate Artist at the Albany 2022-24 and her one-woman show Freud The Musical was a Time Out London and New York top pick.

Natasha and producer Steph Weller co-founded Working Birthday, a company that subverts traditional representations of female characters and presents complex, hilarious, even amoral protagonists.

Clown Sex will be performed at 1.45pm in Pleasance Courtyard (Bunker Two) from 2nd - 27th August (Not 16th, 21st or 28th).

Booking link: Click Here