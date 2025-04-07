Dan Tiernan Returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe With ALL IN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following countless rave reviews and a second consecutive sell-out, award-nominated run at the Fringe, 2023 Best Newcomer nominee Dan Tiernan is back and he's giving you everything he's got. No bluffing.

Dubbed ‘one of comedy's most distinctive new voices' (The Guardian), Tiernan will return to the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, bringing his brand-new hour ‘Dan Tiernan: All In' to Monkey Barrel 1, every night at 10.25pm from Monday 28th July – Sunday 24th August 2025 (previews 28th - 31st July, no performance Mon 11th Aug).

On his return to Monkey Barrel this year, Dan said: “I'm absolutely buzzing for this year's Fringe! Monkey Barrel 1 is my favourite venue in the world. There's something about the chaos of late night comedy that I love. This is my third hour of stand-up, and I genuinely think it's my best yet. The show's all about fully throwing myself into life – whether that's skiing as a dyspraxic, sniffing poppers, eating trifle, or playing poker. I'm all in.”

After a smash-hit set on the Christmas special of Live At The Apollo in December - his debut appearance on the iconic comedy showcase - Dan also recently released his BBC Radio 4 debut stand-up special ‘Going Under', which was added to R4's Comedy Of The Week podcast.

He was recently nominated for British Comedy Guide's inaugural ‘Next Big Thing' Award for 2025, after his second Edinburgh hour ‘Stomp' won glowing reviews and a nomination for NextUp's ‘Biggest Award In Comedy' at last year's Fringe, for a show that featured tightly-packed gags about gout and gay awakenings, followed by a show-stopping magical finale. Tiernan has been touring ‘Stomp' across the UK this spring.

‘Stomp' followed Tiernan's debut Edinburgh Fringe hour in 2023, ‘Going Under', which thrilled audiences and earned him a Best Newcomer nomination at the 2023 Edinburgh Comedy Awards, for a raucous, effecting show that tackled his dyspraxia, sexuality, and quitting his job as a dinner lady, in a ‘furious yet friendly, thrilling rollercoaster ride' (Daily Telegraph). It was named the 5th ‘Best Comedy Show of 2024' by British Comedy Guide.

Having already scooped wins for BBC New Comedian Of The Year (2022) and British Comedian Of The Year (2022), the show also saw Tiernan win Best Newcomer at the ISH Comedy Awards (2023). Tiernan filmed the show as his first comedy special, set for release on 11th April 2025 with 800 Pound Gorilla, titled ‘Full of Beans'.

2024 saw Tiernan perform at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and he made further TV appearances on QI (BBC), 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown (C4), The Last Leg in Paris (C4), Unforgivable (Dave).

Further TV credits include: Comedy Central Live, BBC New Comedian of the Year 2023, Stand Up to Cancer (C4), The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV2), Rosie Jones's Disability Comedy Extravaganza (Dave), Comedians Selling Jokes to Gordon Ramsey (BBC), Jokes Only A… Can Tell (C4), Hard Sell (Dave) & Out Of Order (Comedy Central).

Tiernan currently has a sitcom in development with Boffola and the BBC.

Comments