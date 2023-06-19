DUGSI DAYZ Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

In a funny and authentic exploration of friendship between Somali girls, this twist on The Breakfast Club sees four students stuck in detention, forming bonds through their shared heritage despite their different outlooks on life and their place in it. Salma, Yasmin, Munira and Hani would normally never be seen with each other, but through stories of men who pretend they are something they aren't, nosy aunties and the legend of the girl who turned into a monkey, they begin to find common ground. As they sit out their detention in dugsi – an Islamic school that is seen as a Somali rite of passage – they slowly reveal how each of them came to be there. Dugsi Dayz is written, directed and produced by Somali women, and seeks to redress the lack of Muslim representation both on and off stage and screen.

Following sell-out performances at Rich Mix, the show marks the company's Edinburgh debut and will tour in the Autumn.

Writer Sabrina Ali said, "I wrote Dugsi Dayz to explore the nostalgic memories of Dugsi, a rite of passage for most Somali's. Comedy was my friend throughout the play, especially when my characters recall urban Somali folktales, finding humour in how they were once used as cautionary tales. For me, this play is a testament to the importance of creating our own narratives and showcasing the ease with which Muslim girls can exist in stories.”

Side eYe Productions, co-founded by Hannah Abdule, is a collective of primarily female Somali artists whose work includes Arawelo, Flower in Prison, HOME, and Muna Knows It All. Hannah believes that often there are barriers to entry to making art so it's about figuring out ways to showcase work and to let the work speak for itself. They have an annual partnership with the London Somali Week Festival which has provided them with venues such as Rich Mix to showcase the work they've developed. They want to disrupt the status quo by elevating stories that draw on our rich cultures and histories.

The Untapped Award supports the Edinburgh Festival Fringe premieres of three outstanding shows from early career companies, led by Underbelly and New Diorama in partnership with Concord Theatricals and Nouveau Riche. With a remarkable record identifying stand-out companies presenting game changing shows, the award package directly responds to the challenges experienced across the festival by marginalised and under-represented artists attending the festival.

Chosen from a nationwide search and over 180 submissions, this year's Untapped Award winners include: Dugsi Dayz by Side eYe (Underbelly, Cowgate 12.40), a Somali remix of The Breakfast Club; One Way Out by No Table Productions (Underbelly, Cowgate 14.15), a dynamic drama about young British Caribbeans' experiences of the Windrush crisis; and It's A Motherf**king Pleasure by FlawBored (Underbelly, Bristo Square 14.20), a scathing satire on identity politics which asks 'What if disabled people were out to make as much money as possible from the guilt of non-disabled, anxious people (like you)?'