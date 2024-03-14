DIVA - LIVE FROM HELL! Comes To The Kings Head Theatre This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch out London, DIVA: Live From Hell! is coming to the Kings Head Theatre this summer, featuring a book and characters by Nora Brigid Monahan with music and lyrics by Alexander Sage Oyen.

DIVA: Live From Hell! the hit devilish solo musical, Winner of Best Lead Performance in a Musical (Offies 2023) and Best Musical (Everything Theatre Awards 2023), returns to the London stage for a limited run at the Kings Head Theatre from Tuesday 4th to Saturday 29th June.

As president of the drama club and star of every school show, Desmond Channing spent most of his short life in the spotlight. When a rival student Evan Harris, a hotshot transfer from New York, challenges his throne, Desmond responds as any diva would, with lethal force... Now stuck in the ‘Seventh Circle', Hell's most squalid cabaret venue, Desmond is forced to relive his disturbing tale of woe. As we join him and his band for their one-millionth consecutive show, Desmond performs with a desperate vigour in the hopes that he can prove he's repented and can be freed from this eternal, campy torment!

Inspired by All About Eve, this blood-stained love letter to Broadway will have you laughing hysterically and lusting for revenge. Starring Luke Bayer (Winner of Best Lead Performance in a Musical (Offies 2023)) as Desmond, and every other character to boot, this one-act, one-person riot of a show will take you beyond the darkest depths and demonstrate exactly what it takes to earn the title of diva. See you in hell!

Performer Luke Bayer said: “I am so excited to be performing in Diva: Live From Hell again! I had the time of my life when we did the show at the Turbine in 2022 and am so thrilled we get to share it with a new audience this summer, both in London and Edinburgh!”

After it's 2024 London run the show will be making its Edinburgh Fringe debut this August. Full details to be announced.

DIVA: Live From Hell!

Venue: Kings Head Theatre, 115 Upper St, London N1 1QN

Dates and times: Tuesday 4th to Saturday 29th June.

Press night: Thursday 6th June @ 9pm

Tickets link or from the box office on 0207 226 8561 or at boxoffice@kingsheadtheatre.com

Content Warnings: Strong language and themes of a sensitive nature

Age Guidance: 16+

Running Time: 70 min