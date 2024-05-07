DANCEFLOOR CONVERSION THERAPY Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join dance floor anthropologist, Aunty Jonny for an edifying lecture on the history of radical music, sexed up dance floors and the people your mother warned you about. The only show with a built-in After Party. A History of Dancefloors and Joyful Regret. How a repressed Christian Youth Minister swapped out Jesus for Disco and found a new religion on the Dancefloor. Jonny Hawkins was once on the straight-and-narrow, but now they're on the queer and wide.

In their early 20's Jonny helped start a church, went to Bible College and was preaching the Gospel in front of thousands of people, but since has become one of Australia's most loved DJs, dance floor icon, queer party promoter and a disciple of Joy.

With a stash of five-star reviews tucked in its trousers Dancefloor Conversion Therapy will land in Edinburgh and take audiences on “a sexy romp” that is “unmissably, unmistakeably brilliant.” This summer you'll need ”This fast-paced, absurdist dark comedy,” which is “mesmerising, sexually liberating, impeccable, a must see.”

A show for clubbers, ravers, party people and all who've been born again on the dancefloor.

Jonny Hawkins says, “Deep down, I feel like Dancefloors are overlooked as a place of healing and community building. We think of them for drunkenness, inebriation and picking up. But there's something a lot more important there. There's huge cultural shifts that happen because of them, they're politically charged spaces of self-expression, liberation and inspiration. They're places you can both be yourself and find who you're becoming. Dance floor taught me more about myself than therapy, religion or family ever could. Ask any queer person where they first saw a version of themselves they wanted to be. Ask any raver from the 90's what dance floors meant to them. They're places of social revolution if you're doing it right.”

