DANCE BODY Comes to Edinburgh Fringe Next Month

In an uplifting, joy-filled show about where a plus-sized body fits into the world of contemporary dance, this new work challenges the assumption that only people with a certain type of body can make it as a 'dancer' and deserve to take up space on the stage or the dance floor. Written, choreographed and directed by Yolanda Mercy (Quarter Life Crisis), Dance Body reconnects with her own background in dance and unpicks how formal dance training neglects to represent the majority of body sizes. Through movement and text, the show offers a glimpse of a more inclusive and progessive future for dance.

Dance is meant to be about self-expression and creativity. But where does that leave all the people whose physique could never be said to conform to the stereotyped view of a dancer's body? Drawing on both dance and theatre, this show is for anyone who has ever wanted to move their body - but felt that 'dance' wasn't for people like them. Expect to feel inspired to get moving and get on the dance floor, whatever your body shape.

Yolanda Mercy said, "After taking Quarter Life Crisis to Edinburgh Fringe in 2017, and receiving such a warm reception, I'm delighted to be returning to the festival with a new show Dance Body... which is actually my choreographic debut. A lot of people don't know this about me, but I trained in contemporary dance, so I'm thrilled to return to my roots and choreograph this show which showcases plus size bodies. I can't wait to share Dance Body with you all."

Yolanda Mercy is a London-based writer and performer creating work for stage, screen and audio. Her play Quarter Life Crisis which premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2017 was shortlisted for the BBC Audio Drama Awards and played to critical acclaim at the Bridge Theatre in 2020. Mercy was named an Artist to Watch by the British Council, has created work as part of the BBC Writersroom and has been on attachment at the Soho Theatre. Her work combines comedy, spoken word, music, audience participation and - now - dance, and has taken her to countries across the globe.

The Place is a creative powerhouse for dance development that is leading the way in dance training, creation and performance. The Place is committed to developing ground-breaking dance from both leading choreographic talent and rising stars. Through its in-house Producing & Touring team, The Place brings bold new work to national and international audiences. This year, The Place is proud to bring to the Fringe DONUTS, by Work Place Artist Jamaal Burkmar and Dance Body, by internationally acclaimed writer and performer Yolanda Mercy. Previous productions at the Fringe include Igor x Moreno's Idiot-Syncrasy, Lost Dog's Paradise Lost (lies unopened beside me) and Juliet and Romeo, Avant Garde Dance's Fagin's Twist, Protein Dance's Border Tales, and Orrow Amy Bell's The Forecast. theplace.org.uk