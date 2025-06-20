Craig Hill Returns to the Edinburgh Fringe With WAIT 'TIL YOU SEE MY ENTRANCE!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Craig Hill, the kilt-swinging comedy sensation, will return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2025 with his brand-new show Wait 'Til You See My Entrance! The run takes place from July 31 through August 24 (excluding August 11, 12, 18, and 19) at Just The Tonic’s Nucleus venue, nightly at 7:20 PM.

Known for his flamboyant energy and quick wit, Hill is a Fringe mainstay whose shows are equal parts outrageous and joyful. In this latest hour, he promises another riotously cheeky romp through observational comedy, highland flair, and his trademark audience banter.

The show is presented by MZA and CHiLL Productions. Performances on August 14 and 23 will be BSL interpreted.

Ticketing Information

Craig Hill: Wait 'Til You See My Entrance! runs 31 July – 24 August 2025 (not 11, 12, 18 or 19) at 7:20 PM at Just The Tonic, Nucleus, Atomic Room. Runtime: 60 minutes. Tickets are £10.00–£19.50.

About Craig Hill

Craig Hill is one of Scotland’s most beloved entertainers, with over 25 years of Fringe performances and a global comedy résumé that includes appearances at the Sydney Opera House, Just for Laughs Montreal, and international comedy festivals from South Africa to Transylvania. His extensive TV credits include Craig Hill’s Out Tonight, Spicks and Specks, and The Live Floor Show.

