Connor McKenna to Makes His Edinburgh Fringe Debut With SELTZER BOY

Connor McKenna will present Seltzer Boy at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025. Who doesn't love a good fizzy beverage? Join Seltzer Boy on his carbonated adventure, exploring his delicate relationship with his body, what he puts in it, and why.

Glasgow-based American playwright Connor McKenna makes his Edinburgh Fringe debut with Seltzer Boy - his deeply honest, dark, and vulnerable one-man comedy show exploring male body issues, disordered eating, and the pressures society puts on us to lose weight.

The best way to cool down on a sweltering hot summer day is to find relief at the bottom of an ice-cold can of seltzer, or so Seltzer Boy thinks. For Seltzer Boy, it isn't just a beverage, it's a constant pillar of health and wellness - with zero calories and thousands of flavors, it's the perfect way to tamper down his feelings of bodily inadequacy.

Theatre meets TED-talk, Seltzer Boy guides the audience through his delicate and intimate relationship with his own body, what he puts in it, and why. Probing what it was like growing up during the weight obsessed early 2000s of Wii Fit trauma and toxic celebrity magazine pop culture, Connor McKenna asks us - after all this, how does anyone come to accept their body if all they know is how to hate it?