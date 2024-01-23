Comedian Nish Kumar Will Embark on Live Tour For 2024

Nish Kumar – host of The Mash Report and Pod Save the UK – has announced a brand-new live tour of the UK and Ireland for 2024. Nish, Don't Kill My Vibe is the latest offering from one of the UK's most thrilling political comedians - the tour will kick off at London's Hackney Empire on the 7th September 2024 and finish in Southend in November 2024.

Tickets go on sale Friday 26th January and are available from www.nishkumar.co.uk.

In this election year, with the country in turmoil, there's only one comedian who can kill the mood even further...

Nish Kumar – named as one of The Guardian and The Telegraph's 50 Best Comedians of the 21st Century – will be tackling climate collapse, income inequality and the emotional sensation of being a British Indian man who isn't going to vote for a British Indian Prime Minister. It's 80 minutes of sweet, sweet vibe killing, plus support act and interval.

Nish Kumar said: “As the world collapses around us, I look forward to dragging my increasingly decrepit body out on tour and doing the only thing that still makes sense to me – stand up comedy.”

Internationally famed meme Nish has achieved huge success on the stand-up circuit with five rave reviewed solo stand-up shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, two of which have been nominated for the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show in both 2015 and 2016. Nish's last tour, Your Power, Your Control, played to sell out audiences up and down the country and was critically acclaimed when it debuted in 2022, it was also released as a special on Sky Comedy in 2023.

Widely celebrated for his previous role as host of both The Mash Report (BBC Two) and Late Night Mash, Nish is a frequent voice and face across both television and radio - he currently hosts the popular Pod Save The UK podcast, and is regularly seen on shows such as Taskmaster (Dave), Live At The Apollo (BBC Two), QI (BBC), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), The John Bishop Show (BBC One), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4), Russell Howard's Stand-Up Central, Drunk History and Frankie Boyle's New World Order (BBC Two). Nish also released a Netflix special as part of the Comedians of The World series, and he appeared alongside fellow comics Joel Dommett in 12-part travelogue Joel & Nish vs The World for Comedy Central and Josh Widdicombe in Sky Max's Hold The Front Page.

Nish created two series of his own topical show for BBC Radio 4, Spotlight Tonight, as well as previously hosting both The News Quiz (BBC Radio 4) and Newsjack (BBC Radio 4 Extra), which won the Rose d'Or for Radio Comedy when he hosted.

Tour Dates

07.09.2024

LONDON, HACKNEY EMPIRE

08.09.2024

NORWICH, THEATRE ROYAL

12.09.2024

GLASGOW, KING'S THEATRE

13.09.2024

ABERDEEN, THE TIVOLI THEATRE

14.09.2024

EDINBURGH, ROYAL LYCEUM THEATRE

18.09.2024

BUXTON, BUXTON OPERA HOUSE

19.09.2024

NEWCASTLE, TYNE THEATRE & OPERA HOUSE

20.09.2024

DURHAM, GALA THEATRE

21.09.2024

LANCASTER, TOWN HALL

22.09.2024

LEICESTER, DE MONTFORT HALL

25.09.2024

SWINDON, WYVERN THEATRE

26.09.2024

BRISTOL, BEACON

27.09.2024

CARDIFF, NEW THEATRE

28.09.2024

BIRMINGHAM, TOWN HALL

29.09.2024

LEEDS, CITY VARIETIES

03.10.2024

SHEFFIELD, THE LEADMILL

04.10.2024

LIVERPOOL, PLAYHOUSE THEATRE

05.10.2024

LEAMINGTON, ROYAL SPA CENTRE

06.10.2024

SHREWSBURY, THEATRE SEVERN

09.10.2024

NOTTINGHAM, PLAYHOUSE

11.10.2024

EXETER, CORN EXCHANGE

12.10.2024

BATH, THE FORUM

17.10.2024

SALFORD, THE LOWRY

18.10.2024

HULL, HULL TRUCK THEATRE

19.10.2024

SCARBOROUGH, SPA THEATRE

20.10.2024

YORK, GRAND OPERA HOUSE

23.10.2024

DORKING, DORKING HALLS

24.10.2024

CAMBRIDGE, CORN EXCHANGE

25.10.2024

GUILDFORD, G LIVE

26.10.2024

COVENTRY, WARWICK ARTS CENTRE

27.10.2024

BRIGHTON, DOME

31.10.2024

COLCHESTER, CHARTER HALL

03.11.2024

AYLESBURY, WATERSIDE THEATRE

06.11.2024

CANTERBURY, THE MARLOWE

08.11.2024

DUBLIN, VICAR STREET

09.11.2024

BELFAST, ULSTER HALL

13.11.2024

CHELTENHAM, TOWN HALL

14.11.2024

READING, THE HEXAGON

15.11.2024

LONDON, ALEXANDRA PALACE

20.11.2024

TUNBRIDGE WELLS, ASSEMBLY HALL THEATRE

21.11.2024

GRAVESEND, THE WOODVILLE

22.11.2024

BEXHILL, DE LA WARR PAVILION

23.11.2024

ST ALBANS, ALBAN ARENA

24.11.2024

BASINGSTOKE, THE ANVIL

28.11.2024

SOUTHEND, PALACE THEATRE