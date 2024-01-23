Comedian Nish Kumar Will Embark on Live Tour For 2024

The tour will kick off at London's Hackney Empire on the 7th September 2024 and finish in Southend in November 2024.
POPULAR
Nish Kumar – host of The Mash Report and Pod Save the UK – has announced a brand-new live tour of the UK and Ireland for 2024. Nish, Don't Kill My Vibe is the latest offering from one of the UK's most thrilling political comedians - the tour will kick off at London's Hackney Empire on the 7th September 2024 and finish in Southend in November 2024.
Tickets go on sale Friday 26th January and are available from www.nishkumar.co.uk.
In this election year, with the country in turmoil, there's only one comedian who can kill the mood even further...
Nish Kumar – named as one of The Guardian and The Telegraph's 50 Best Comedians of the 21st Century – will be tackling climate collapse, income inequality and the emotional sensation of being a British Indian man who isn't going to vote for a British Indian Prime Minister. It's 80 minutes of sweet, sweet vibe killing, plus support act and interval.
Nish Kumar said: “As the world collapses around us, I look forward to dragging my increasingly decrepit body out on tour and doing the only thing that still makes sense to me – stand up comedy.”
Internationally famed meme Nish has achieved huge success on the stand-up circuit with five rave reviewed solo stand-up shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, two of which have been nominated for the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show in both 2015 and 2016. Nish's last tour, Your Power, Your Control, played to sell out audiences up and down the country and was critically acclaimed when it debuted in 2022, it was also released as a special on Sky Comedy in 2023.
Widely celebrated for his previous role as host of both The Mash Report (BBC Two) and Late Night Mash, Nish is a frequent voice and face across both television and radio - he currently hosts the popular Pod Save The UK podcast, and is regularly seen on shows such as Taskmaster (Dave), Live At The Apollo (BBC Two), QI (BBC), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), The John Bishop Show (BBC One), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4), Russell Howard's Stand-Up Central, Drunk History and Frankie Boyle's New World Order (BBC Two). Nish also released a Netflix special as part of the Comedians of The World series, and he appeared alongside fellow comics Joel Dommett in 12-part travelogue Joel & Nish vs The World for Comedy Central and Josh Widdicombe in Sky Max's Hold The Front Page.
Nish created two series of his own topical show for BBC Radio 4, Spotlight Tonight, as well as previously hosting both The News Quiz (BBC Radio 4) and Newsjack (BBC Radio 4 Extra), which won the Rose d'Or for Radio Comedy when he hosted.
07.09.2024
LONDON, HACKNEY EMPIRE
08.09.2024
NORWICH, THEATRE ROYAL
12.09.2024
GLASGOW, KING'S THEATRE
13.09.2024
ABERDEEN, THE TIVOLI THEATRE
14.09.2024
EDINBURGH, ROYAL LYCEUM THEATRE
18.09.2024
BUXTON, BUXTON OPERA HOUSE
19.09.2024
NEWCASTLE, TYNE THEATRE & OPERA HOUSE
20.09.2024
DURHAM, GALA THEATRE
21.09.2024
LANCASTER, TOWN HALL
22.09.2024
LEICESTER, DE MONTFORT HALL
25.09.2024
SWINDON, WYVERN THEATRE
26.09.2024
BRISTOL, BEACON
27.09.2024
CARDIFF, NEW THEATRE
28.09.2024
BIRMINGHAM, TOWN HALL
29.09.2024
LEEDS, CITY VARIETIES
03.10.2024
SHEFFIELD, THE LEADMILL
04.10.2024
LIVERPOOL, PLAYHOUSE THEATRE
05.10.2024
LEAMINGTON, ROYAL SPA CENTRE
06.10.2024
SHREWSBURY, THEATRE SEVERN
09.10.2024
NOTTINGHAM, PLAYHOUSE
11.10.2024
EXETER, CORN EXCHANGE
12.10.2024
BATH, THE FORUM
17.10.2024
SALFORD, THE LOWRY
18.10.2024
HULL, HULL TRUCK THEATRE
19.10.2024
SCARBOROUGH, SPA THEATRE
20.10.2024
YORK, GRAND OPERA HOUSE
23.10.2024
DORKING, DORKING HALLS
24.10.2024
CAMBRIDGE, CORN EXCHANGE
25.10.2024
GUILDFORD, G LIVE
26.10.2024
COVENTRY, WARWICK ARTS CENTRE
27.10.2024
BRIGHTON, DOME
31.10.2024
COLCHESTER, CHARTER HALL
03.11.2024
AYLESBURY, WATERSIDE THEATRE
06.11.2024
CANTERBURY, THE MARLOWE
08.11.2024
DUBLIN, VICAR STREET
09.11.2024
BELFAST, ULSTER HALL
13.11.2024
CHELTENHAM, TOWN HALL
14.11.2024
READING, THE HEXAGON
15.11.2024
LONDON, ALEXANDRA PALACE
20.11.2024
TUNBRIDGE WELLS, ASSEMBLY HALL THEATRE
21.11.2024
GRAVESEND, THE WOODVILLE
22.11.2024
BEXHILL, DE LA WARR PAVILION
23.11.2024
ST ALBANS, ALBAN ARENA
24.11.2024
BASINGSTOKE, THE ANVIL
28.11.2024
SOUTHEND, PALACE THEATRE
Videos
|Ian Smith: Crushing
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/24-2/24)
|Sam Campbell: Wobservations
Monkey Barrel Comedy (3/06-3/10)
|Sarah Keyworth: Work In Progress
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/25-1/25)
|Amy Matthews: I Feel Like I'm Made of Spiders
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/25-2/25)
|Lou Conran: Tangent
Monkey Barrel Comedy (5/16-5/16)
|Vittorio Angelone: Work In Progress
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/07-6/07)
|Vittorio Angelone: Who Do You Think You Are? I Am!
Monkey Barrel Comedy (3/11-3/12)
|Vittorio Angelone: Work In Progress
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/07-6/07)
|Alexandra Haddow: Not My Finest Hour
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/17-2/17)
|Alfie Brown: Red Flags Galore!
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/24-11/24)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You