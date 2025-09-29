Comedian Craig Hill to Launch Scottish Tour Of WAIT 'TIL YOU SEE MY ENTRANCE!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Top hats, sequinned jackets, light sabre brollies doubling as canes and a huge big dollop of Barbra Streisand, Scotland's own kilty pleasure Craig Hill is launching the 2025/2026 tour of his latest show all over Scotland.

Starting at the Lemon Tree in Aberdeen this Saturday 4th October as part of Aberdeen Comedy Festival through to the Corn Exchange in Haddington on Saturday 29th May 2026, Craig will take in the length and breadth of Scotland's finest venues with his hit 2025 Fringe show.

Craig Hill said: “I'm more than a little bit excited to bring my latest show ‘Wait Till You See My Entrance' on tour all over Scotland. Take Shirley Bassey reinterpreting the songs you learned as a kid, add juicy stories about the Paisley Police gatecrashing a gig, a chorus of 600 South Africans in Capetown joining me in one big helluva rude singalong and a big finale about that time one of your holidays goes completely tits up and you've got some hot gossip! Cannae wait! “

2025/2026 TOUR DATES

THE LEMON TREE, ABERDEEN as part of Aberdeen Comedy Festival

SAT 4TH OCT 2025

Box Office Number: 01224 641122

SAT 25TH OCT 2025

Box Office Number: 03003001210

SAT 29TH NOV 2025

Box Office Number: 01721 725 777

SAT 24TH JAN 2026

Box Office Number: 01463-234 234

SAT 31ST JAN 2026

Box Office Number: 01786 466 666

HOWDEN PARK CENTRE, LIVINGSTON

FRI 6TH + SAT 7TH FEB 2026

Box Office Number: 01506 777666

FRI 6TH FEB 2026

https://www.howdenparkcentre.co.uk/events/craig-hill-wait-til-you-see-my-entrance-friday/

SAT 7TH FEB 2026

https://www.howdenparkcentre.co.uk/events/craig-hill-wait-til-you-see-my-entrance-saturday/

FRI 13TH FEB 2026

Box Office Number: 01382 223 530

SAT 14TH FEB 2026

Box Office Number: 01592 583302

https://www.onfife.com/event/craig-hill-wait-til-you-see-my-entrance-ak80/

FRI 20TH FEB 2026

Box Office Number: 0131 665 2240

GLASGOW COMEDY FESTIVAL

FRI 13TH + SAT 14TH MAR 2026 at Oran Mor

Box Office Number: 08448737353

FRI 13TH MARCH 2026

https://www.glasgowcomedyfestival.com/events/craig-hill-wait-til-you-see-my-entrance/

SAT 14TH MARCH 2026

https://www.glasgowcomedyfestival.com/events/craig-hill-wait-til-you-see-my-entrance/

SAT 29TH MAY 2026

Box Office Number: 0131 665 2240