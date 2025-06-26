Comedian Bryan Safi's ARE YOU MAD AT ME?? to Play the Edinburgh Fringe Festival

The Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, and comedian Bryan Safi will make his Edinburgh Fringe Festival debut this summer with his solo comedy spiral, Are You Mad At Me??. After sold-out test shows in LA and NYC, the spiral will continue at Fresian at Underbelly, beginning July 30, 2025, through August 24, 2025.



Emmy Award winner Bryan Safi (ABC’s “9-1-1,” Netflix’s “You,” the “Attitudes!” podcast) brings his distinctive voice to this solo comedy all about queerness, confidence, and the art of being unapologetically too much. A beloved comedian, podcaster, and performer, Safi dives deep into big laughs, big feelings, terrible flirting, and one aggressively horny apartment that might just steal the show. It’s a hilarious and heartfelt journey from one of comedy’s sharpest voices.



“I’m tired of trying to be liked by every person in the room, and with Are You Mad At Me?? I’m ready to blow the room up,” said creator Bryan Safi. “This show is loud, funny, queer, and dumb in the best way. It’s stand-up meets breakdown—yes, I consider ‘breakdown’ a genre – and I can’t wait to bring it to Edinburgh this summer. But also…is this quote okay? Really? Are you sure?”



Prior to the Edinburgh run, Safi will present two sneak peek performances of Are You Mad At Me?? in New York at Union Hall (702 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215) on July 17 at 7pm, and July 19 at 5pm. Tickets are available now at UnionHallNY.com.



Bryan Safi is an Emmy Award–winning actor, writer, and comedian living in Los Angeles and New York. As an actor, he is currently in his seventh season of Ryan Murphy’s high-stakes drama “9-1-1” on ABC, where he plays the overwhelmed and neurotic Josh Russo. Other recurring roles include Jackson on Netflix’s “You,” ditzy nepo-baby ding-dong Allen on the Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. series “Poppa’s House,” and Alan (another one!) on Freeform’s “Young & Hungry.” He’s also guest-starred on shows such as “Search Party,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Superstore,” and “Modern Family.”



Additionally, Safi is the co-creator and co-host of the comedy podcast “Attitudes!” (formerly “Throwing Shade”), an irreverent show that covers gender and queer issues. “Attitudes!” has over ten million downloads, frequently charts in the top ten in comedy and lifestyle on Apple Podcasts, was a web series on Funny or Die, and became a TV series on TV Land in 2017. It has been nominated for and won numerous podcasting awards and has been featured in media ranging from The New York Times and Rolling Stone to “PBS NewsHour” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”



He also co-hosts the comedy advice podcast “Ask Ronna,” whose guests have included Conan O’Brien, Mike Schur, Michael Ian Black, Frank Rich, Julián Castro, and Paul Feig.



Safi has been nominated for two Emmy Awards, winning one for his work on “The Ellen Degeneres Show.” Additionally, he has received two Webby Awards and was recognized in Out Magazine’s annual Out 100 list of influential LGBTQ+ people.



Tickets are available now and can be purchased at UnderbellyEdinburgh.co.uk. The full performance schedule is available at UnderbellyEdinburgh.co.uk.