Christmas at Platform: A Christmas Carol

Packed full of songs, jokes and larger than life characters, A Christmas Carol is on at Platform, Easterhouse, this Christmas (Tue 2 until Wed 24 Dec 2025) – a family friendly, joyful show from the team that brought you Rumpelstiltskin, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty.

A heartwarming twist on a classic Christmas tale, the show is written by Lewis Hetherington, directed by Rosalind Sydney and presented by Platform in association with Glasgow Kelvin College.

In addition to a lead cast of Sarah McCardie (Carol Scrooge), Adam Buksh (Bob Cratchitt), Ava Hickey (Freddy Scrooge) and Scott Miller (Christmas Ghost), the ensemble cast is made up of Glasgow Kelvin College BA Performing Arts students.

Christmas is almost here, there’s a magic in the air, and top local businesswoman Carol Scrooge says ‘Who cares!?’

She knows what’s important in life: money, money, and more money. You work hard, you make other people work even harder, and then you have a lovely life. And if other people aren’t rich and happy - that’s their problem!

But one night, Carol gets a visit from three very spooky (and very silly) ghosts, telling her to change her ways. Will Carol listen? Will she come to see the true meaning of Christmas? Come along to find out!!

Lewis said: "My version of the A Christmas Carol story is really modern and of the moment - it's got all the things you love about the story, but lots of surprises too - it will keep you gripped and entertained!"

“It was brilliant to write a female Scrooge! There are some very fun creature characters we meet along the way - including a very important Tortoise! The show is full of brilliant party classics from the 80's and 90's that you will know and love. And some Christmas bangers of course.” [Full interview here].

TUE 2 – WED 24 DEC 2025 | TICKETS FROM £6. Age of 5yrs+. Some relaxed performances available - see website for dates.

Photo credit: Euan Robertson

