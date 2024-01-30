Cast Set For PETER PAN GOES WRONG at Theatre Royal, Glasgow in March

Mischief, the multi award-winning company responsible for the global comedy phenomenon, The Play That Goes Wrong, and the BBC One television series, The Goes Wrong Show, has announced full casting for its forthcoming UK Tour of Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

The touring production reunites returning Mischief cast members with some courageous new recruits. The full cast line-up includes: Jake Burgum (Trevor), Jack Michael Stacey (Chris), Matthew Howell (Robert), Jean-Luke Worrell (Francis), Ciara Morris (Sandra), Theo Toksvig-Stewart (Max), Clark Devlin (Dennis), Jamie Birkett (Annie), Gareth Tempest (Jonathan) and Rosemarie Akwafo (Lucy). With understudies: Romeo Mika, Clare Noy, Consuela Rolle and Phil Yarrow.

Co-penned by Mischief's celebrated writing trio, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned farce and Buster Keaton inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the 'Comley Drama Society' back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M. Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

Meanwhile across the pond, the original Mischief team have just completed a four-month run of Peter Pan Goes Wrong on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York City, where it received eight award nominations, winning the Drama Desk Award for 'Best Unique Theatrical Experience' and the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for 'Favourite New Play'. The production now heads to Los Angeles for a strictly limited five weeks at the Ahmanson Theatre, from 8 August to 10 September.

Nominated for an Olivier Award for 'Best New Comedy' in 2016, Peter Pan Goes Wrong has enjoyed two West End runs, a season on Broadway, a tour of Australia and New Zealand and two UK tours. BBC One broadcast a one-hour version of the show on primetime television in December 2016, starring David Suchet as the guest narrator, watched by an audience of over six million worldwide.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido, with set designs by Simon Scullion, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Matt Haskins and sound by Ella Wahlstrom. Original compositions by Richard Baker and Rob Falconer. The Associate Director is Fred Gray. Casting Directors Jenkins McShane Casting. Peter Pan Goes Wrong is produced by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd in arrangement with Mischief Worldwide Ltd.

Mischief's other stage successes include The Play That Goes Wrong (West End, Broadway and on tour across the UK and internationally with productions staged on every continent - with the exception of Antarctica), Mind Mangler - Member of the Tragic Circle, Magic Goes Wrong, Groan Ups, A Comedy About A Bank Robbery and Mischief Movie Night. Their 'Royal Television Society' award-winning BBC One series The Goes Wrong Show aired in December 2019 with a Christmas special, with further episodes in early 2020, and a hit Nativity special last Christmas. The second series aired in September 2021 on BBC One and iPlayer