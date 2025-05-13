Cast Set For BERNIE DIETER’S CLUB KABARETT at Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The international cabaret icon and punk provocateur Bernie Dieter is set to make her return to the Edinburgh Fringe with her new show Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett. This sultry spiegeltent spectacular will be performed nightly at Underbelly’s Circus Hub at The Beauty, with tickets on sale now.

For over a decade, the undisputed Queen of punk kabarett, Bernie Dieter has captivated audiences worldwide, renowned for her powerhouse vocals, riotous songs, and flair for debaucherous mayhem! Inspired by the historic 1920’s pre-war Weimar Berlin kabarett scene, Bernie’s modern-day dens of iniquities, create a wild gender-bending safe space of sexual freedom and celebration of diﬀerence - at a time of immense social and political turmoil. Club Kabarett is more than just a show; "Its an exuberant, juicy, guns-blazing performance that makes other cabarets look stale and tame.“ (Arts Hub) A triumphant middle finger held up against the mundane, this wickedly funny show is a life-affirming lightning bolt of pure, unadulterated joy!

Fresh from sell-out seasons in Melbourne, Budapest and Japan, as well as a celebrated run at Underbelly’s Soho Boulevard Bernie Dieter is set to once again make Edinburgh her home. Bernie and her raucous haus band will present an unforgettable night of provocative comedy, daring circus, and sideshow spectacle in the Spiegeltent.

Gloriously decadent and deliciously defiant, Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett is a riotous collision of music, circus, and dark comedy that seduces and shocks in equal measure. Audiences can expect fire-breathing burlesque, genre-bending aerialists and boundary-pushing circus brought together by the magnetic presence of Bernie Dieter herself—Berlin’s, and now Edinburgh’s queen of Weimar punk. With razor-sharp wit, powerhouse vocals, and a devil-may-care charm, Dieter leads a diverse ensemble in a celebration of freedom, pleasure, and the beautifully bizarre.

Get ready for a full-throttle embrace of the provocative, the playful, and the profound. While the show may be draped in fishnets and soaked in gin, at its heart lies a warm inclusivity and fierce artistry that welcomes everyone to the party. Whether you're front row or hiding in the back, prepare to be seen, thrilled, and transformed.

Renowned for hit shows Little Death Club and Berlin Underground, the German-Australian cabaret diva Bernie Dieter has cemented her place as one of the standout cabaret artists of her generation. A beguiling blend of Marlene Dietrich, Lady Gaga, and Frank-n-Furter, she captures the apocalyptic spirit of our age with raw, hilarious honesty. Club Kabarett is an empowering, wickedly funny celebration of connection, rebellion, and joy - a dazzling antidote to the ordinary.

