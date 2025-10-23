Cast Set BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the Citizens Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A celebration of being bold and gloriously yourself, this year's Citizens Theatre production of Beauty and The Beast is a family-friendly and funny new take on the classic fairytale.

Marking a joyful milestone in the theatre's reopening year as the first Christmas production back in its redeveloped home, the Citz's Beauty and The Beast is packed with live music, mischief, festive magic and storytelling that will captivate children and adults alike. With its ambitious scale, vivid set and costume design and clever twists on the classic story, it is set to be a must-see event this festive season.

The cast of Beauty and The Beast brings together a vibrant mix of well-known performers and exciting new talent. Making her professional debut in the role of Beauty is Israela Efomi, a recent graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, whose fresh energy and presence promise to bring something special to the role. She stars alongside Nicholas Marshall as Beast, one of the Citizens Theatre's 2025/26 Graduate Actors.

The ensemble also features Tyler Collins (Party of the Century, Òran Mór; Twelfth Night and As You Like It, Cbeebies/Shakespeare's Globe), Elicia Daly (Creative Associate at Vanishing Point; Confessions of a Shinagawa Monkey, Vanishing Point x KAAT Japan; Love Beyond, Raw Material and Cinderella, Platform), Holly Howden Gilchrist (Small Acts of Love, Citizens Theatre; A View from the Bridge, Tron Theatre; Blinded by the Light, Sylvian Productions), Michael Guest (The Inquisitor, A Play, A Pie & A Pint; A View from the Bridge, Tron Theatre and A Midsummer Night's Dream, Citizens Theatre/Scottish Opera) and Martin Donaghy (The Kelton Hill Fair, Wonder Fools; Class Act, Traverse Theatre and Storytelling, Òran Mór).

Dominic Hill, Artistic Director, Citizens Theatre, commented: “This is an important moment for the Citizens Theatre – our first Christmas show in our new building, and one that reflects our long-standing commitment to creating high-quality, imaginative theatre for families. Our Christmas productions have always offered something a little different – thoughtful, funny, and full of heart – and Beauty and The Beast continues that tradition. With a cast that brings together familiar faces and fresh new talent, and a creative team experienced in making exceptional work for families, this is a joyful, ambitious production we're proud to share with audiences this festive season.”

The Citizens Theatre has long been known for its distinctive Christmas productions – offering families something different during the festive season. Beauty and The Beast continues that tradition, created by a powerhouse team of theatre-makers – all of whom have contributed to past Citizens Theatre Christmas productions and share a deep connection with the company.

The show is written by Lewis Hetherington, one of Scotland's most celebrated writers for young audiences, including his adaptation of Red Riding Hood for the Citz in 2022. His work has become synonymous with thoughtful, imaginative and entertaining theatre for children and families.

Co-directing the production are two leading figures in Scottish theatre. Dominic Hill, Artistic Director of the Citizens Theatre, is renowned for his fresh interpretations of classic texts and his commitment to making high-quality theatre accessible to all. He is joined by Joanna Bowman, whose award-winning production Escaped Alone at the Tron Theatre took the 2024 CATS (Critics' Awards for Theatre in Scotland) by storm, winning in Best Director, Best Production and Best Ensemble categories.

Bringing this production to life is an exceptional creative team. All have contributed to previous productions at the Citizens Theatre, bringing a wealth of experience and creativity to this year's show.

Design is by Rachael Canning, whose inventive approach brings the world of Beauty and the Beast to life with bold visuals and thoughtful detail. Audiences may remember her work from past Citizens Theatre productions including A Christmas Carol, Hansel & Gretel, Pinocchio and Rapunzel. Lighting is by Lizzie Powell, whose dynamic and atmospheric designs have featured in A Christmas Carol, The Libertine, Pinocchio and Red Riding Hood. Original music is composed by Nikola Kodjabashia, returning to the Citizens with a distinctive sound familiar from A Christmas Carol, Hansel & Gretel and Cyrano de Bergerac. Movement direction is by Benedicte Seierup and Lucien Lindsay-MacDougall, who have previously collaborated on Citizens Theatre productions including A Christmas Carol, Cinderella, Hansel & Gretel, Sleeping Beauty, Crime and Punishment and Pinocchio.

Beauty and the Beast is set to be another memorable Citz festive production with magic and heart - and just a little touch of mischief!