Cast Announced For Glasgow's THE SUNSHINE SPA, Platforming Access And Vulnerability At Ã’ran MÃ³r

The cast has been announced for the new comedy drama The Sunshine Spa Monday 19th â€“ Sunday 24th May 2025, 1pm at Ã’ran MÃ³r, Byres Road, Glasgow, G12 8QX.

Set in the heart of Marrakesh, The Sunshine Spa is a bold new comedy drama from comedian, writer and performer Simon Jay. A heartfelt, hilarious and thought-provoking new co-production from Birds of Paradise Theatre Company and A Play, A Pie and A Pint, it explores themes of access, intimacy and the everyday ways in which dignity is negotiated and reclaimed.

The Sunshine Spa will star actor and activist Stephen Smith-Taylor (The Future is Not Cancelled, BBC) in his theatre debut, playing the lead character Iain â€“ a disabled traveller on his first trip abroad. His encounter with masseuse Zainab, played by Fatima Jawara (Little Red, Theatre Porto; Kidnapped, National Theatre of Scotland; 10 Times Beautiful, Neo Productions), presents a unique friendship seen within stolen moments of quiet in the Sunshine Spa.Â

Set against the sensory landscape of a peaceful spa away from the busy Marrakesh streets, where Zainab's friends are currently protesting for their rights, this production offers a rare and resonant look at how human connection can emerge in the most surprising of spaces. Through Iain's journey â€“ full of vulnerability and charm â€“ audiences are invited to consider what it means to touch and be touched, both physically and emotionally, in a world where such experiences are often mediated or denied for disabled people.

Actor Stephen Smith-Taylor comments, I'm beyond excited to be stepping into the role of Iain in The Sunshine Spa. It's a beautifully written, feel-good story that explores unexpected connection, resilience, and the humour we find in the most unlikely places. Bringing this heartfelt journey to life with such a passionate team is an absolute joyâ€”I can't wait for audiences to experience it.

Written by Simon Jay (Trumpageddon, UK and Australia tour), a recipient of A Play, A Pie and A Pint and Birds of Paradise's joint writing commission platforming fresh disabled writing talent in Scotland and directed by Robert Softley-Gale (My Left / Right Foot - the Musical; Criptales), The Sunshine Spa alludes satire and sincerity as it broaches one of the fundamental issues society continues to face. The production will be brought to life by Stephen Smith-Taylor's passion and sincerity â€“ a regular advocate for people with disabilities in the LGBTQI+ community.Â

Director Robert Softley Gale also comments, We are absolutely thrilled to be co-producing The Sunshine Spa with A Play, A Pie and A Pint. This is an exciting new work from Simon Jay that offers a powerful, funny, and deeply human exploration of access, intimacy, and connection through the eyes of a disabled traveller. It's a rare and vital perspective, brought to life by our fantastic cast, Stephen Smith-Taylor and Fatima Jawara. This show exemplifies our commitment to developing and mounting new, accessible theatre that resonates with audiences across Scotland. With embedded accessibility like BSL and captions, we are ensuring that this beautiful story can be shared as widely as possible.

Captions will be embedded within this production to make it accessible to deaf and hard of hearing audiences, and there will be two BSL interpreted performances with interpretation by Greg Sinclair.

