CHILDREN OF THE QUORN Mixes Sketches And Seances At The Fringe

Sketches and séances combine for new show from the stars of the all-conquering 2016 & 2017 Durham Revue

Andrew Shires and Ambika Mod were the stars (and principle writers) of the Durham Revue troupes that won the Derek Award for Best Sketch Show at the Edinburgh Fringe in both 2016 & 2017 with Gigglebox and Laugh Actually respectively. Jeremy Vine described the pair as 'comedy geniuses'. Now they return with their first show as a duo and it's set to raise the dead!

In Children of the Quorn, these future Fringe legends present a series of diverse comedy sketches as part of an overarching comedy/horror narrative. As they attempt to conduct a séance, their subversive and absurd sketches will build to a climatic twist by the show's conclusion, in keeping with their classic comic-horror ambitions.

The taught, witty writing results in a fast-paced show with a high-energy, tongue-in-cheek approach to both sketch comedy and raising the dead alike.

Ambika said that 'to get into the spirit of the show (pun intended) we consult astrology before every major decision we make. This probably sounds really bizarre but it is a huge deal in Indian/Hindu culture and when practiced correctly, it can be scarily accurate. It hasn't let us down so far! Special thanks go to my Dad for reading the stars and to the universe for being predictable.'

Andrew added that 'Ambika and I are almost polar opposites which creates an interesting dynamic for our comedy and our friendship. I will often make big gestures about how much Ambika means to me, whereas Ambika often stops taking my calls, refusing to see me for weeks at a time. Yet when you combine our writing and performance styles, it produces something utterly unique that we hope will have a broad appeal.'

Ambika are Andrew are already building an impressive comedy pedigree and have previously performed alongside Nick Mohammed, Tom Neenan and Massive Dad.

Andrew's upbeat quirkiness contrasting with Ambika's enigmatically dry, deadpan delivery ensures an hour of intelligent, unique, high-energy comedy that will Raise the Roof and raise the dead.

Just the Tonic, La Belle Angele, Venue 301, 1 - 25 Aug (not 12), 15.30 (55 mins)





