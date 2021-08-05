CALL ME ELIZABETH to Premiere In The Edinburgh Fringe Festival This Friday

Call Me Elizabeth will stream as part of the 2021 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Written by Kayla Boye and directed by Erin Kraft, the one-woman show examines Elizabeth Taylor's early life, career and loves as she grapples with the culture of celebrity and her place as Hollywood's brightest star.

The creative team includes Kayla Boye ("Elizabeth Taylor"), Erin Kraft (director), Christopher Pazdernik (associate producer), Ryan Cassell (cinematographer), Ethan Deppe (composer), Bethany Thomas (vocalist) and Kàchí Mozie (production photographer).

"Like so many, I have long been fascinated with Elizabeth Taylor, a pop culture icon who continues to captivate more than a decade after her death," said Boye. "In her youth, Taylor epitomized movie stardom, later becoming associated with her fabulous jewels, her popular perfumes and her activism in the fight against HIV/AIDS. But what is the story behind the image? How does a star develop into a legend, and how does that legacy sustain itself? With Call Me Elizabeth, I hope to pay tribute to the life of this extraordinary woman by exploring how the strength of her character enabled her to break barriers with unshakable bravery and with signature style."

Set in May 1961, the play is inspired by Taylor's conversations with writer Max Lerner as they discuss plans for a biography. Through a morning session with Lerner at The Beverly Hills Hotel, Taylor rediscovers her sense of self following her 1961 Academy Awards triumph as Best Actress for "Butterfield 8" and recovery from a nearly fatal battle with pneumonia. The play examines Taylor's career, life and loves, chronicling her survival in the face of adversity and tragedy, and illuminating the core compassion of her character that inspired her later activism in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

The film adaptation of Call Me Elizabeth enjoyed a world premiere presented with The Youngstown Playhouse, followed by a Chicago premiere presented with Porchlight Music Theatre, and a national stream presented with Broadway On Demand. The play's 2019 staged reading, presented at The Den Theatre, was directed by 12-time Joseph Jefferson Award-winner Hollis Resnik and named one of the Top 3 Solo Events of 2019 by the Michael and Mona Heath Fund.

The production has been called "A shattering, exquisite performance that should not be missed" (Chicago Theatre Review), "A great, 70-minute, one-woman brava performance" (WGN Radio), "A virtual tour de force" (PicksinSix), and "A magnificent, mesmerizing show" (Northwest Herald).

The 70-minute production may be viewed on-demand August 6-30. Tickets are $12.90 and may be purchased at edfringe.com.